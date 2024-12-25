Economy largely stagnant, with slight relief in reserves

The country began 2024 with negative economic indicators and when the political landscape changed in August, the economy was in dire state.

While the interim government took some measures to handle the pressure, the economy did not pick up speed over the past five months.

The biggest achievement during this period has been the acknowledgment of the economic crisis. The white paper detailing the economic situation also revealed widespread corruption under the Awami League government.

The people in general continue to suffer under high inflation. The price of the dollar has surpassed Tk 120. There are some positive developments in exports and remittances, but nearly all other macroeconomic indicators remain at rock bottom. Political uncertainty has led to stagnation in investment.

After the mass movement in July-August, the law and order situation has not been fully brought under control. As a result, there is ongoing instability in the industrial sector, particularly in the garment industry. Extortion continues, although reports indicate that some extortionists are being replaced. Overall, it can be said that 2024 is ending with the economy still in crisis.