Bangladesh seeks $4.5b loan from IMF

Bangladesh has sought a $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, Reuters on Tuesday quoted the Daily Star as saying.

The country now joined South Asian neighbours including Pakistan and Sri Lanka in seeking IMF support to cope with mounting pressure on their economies.

Bangladesh has sought the funds for its balance of payment and budgetary needs, as well as for efforts to deal with climate change, the Daily Star said, citing documents it had seen. It said finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal wrote to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday.