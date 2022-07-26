Bangladesh seeks $4.5b loan from IMF

Officials at the finance ministry and the local office of the IMF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Bangladesh Bank recently announced a policy to preserve dollars by dissuading imports of luxury goods, fruits, non-cereal foods, and canned and processed foods.
The Bangladesh central bank's foreign-exchange reserves fell to $39.67 billion as of 20 July, sufficient for imports for about 5.3 months, from $45.5 billion a year earlier.
Remittances from overseas Bangladeshis fell 5 per cent in June to $1.84 billion.
Elsewhere in South Asia, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades while Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are depleting rapidly.
The region's economies have been hit particularly hard by the fallout from the Ukraine war, which has raised the cost of fuel and other essential imports.
Bangladesh’s July to May current account deficit was $17.2 billion, compared with a deficit of $2.78 billion in the year-earlier period, according to central bank data.
In the first 11 months of the fiscal year that ended on June 30, imports jumped 39 per cent but exports grew 34 per cent.