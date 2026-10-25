Cyberattack fears: Janata Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank websites go offline

The websites of Janata Bank and Bengal Commercial Bank have been shut down amid fears of cyberattacks. Users are unable to access either website, leaving customers unable to obtain information or use other services through the banks’ online platforms.

When the two websites were accessed at around 12:30 pm today, notices stated that maintenance work was under way and that the websites would be back online soon. The banks apologised to customers for the inconvenience. However, repeated attempts to access the websites later were unsuccessful.