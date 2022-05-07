Palak visits Nokia Bell Labs

The authorities of the Nokia briefed the state minister about the lab’s research activities through a Power Point presentation.

On the occasion, Palak also discussed various areas of mutual cooperation with Bangladesh and the strategic sales and solutions of the company.

He also briefed them on the various activities undertaken in tackling the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the overall progress of ICT sector in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the supervision of ICT Advisor and Architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy.