Palak visits Nokia Bell Labs

The authorities of the Nokia briefed the state minister about the lab’s research activities through a Power Point presentation.
On the occasion, Palak also discussed various areas of mutual cooperation with Bangladesh and the strategic sales and solutions of the company.
He also briefed them on the various activities undertaken in tackling the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the overall progress of ICT sector in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and under the supervision of ICT Advisor and Architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
Nokia, once the world leader of mobile phones, is returning to the digital infrastructure industry now. They have recently started assembling their latest phone line in Bangladesh in partnership with Vibrant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair.
Nokia Bell Labs is the worldwide headquarters for Nokia phone research and hosts the first end-to-end 5G and 6G labs.
Daniel Jaager, head of Marketing at Nokia’s South East Asia Unit, Mike Allison, vice-president of North America’s Strategic Sales and Solutions Division, Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, additional secretary of Bangladesh’s ICT Division, and Policy Advisor of A2i (Access to Information) Anir Chowdhury were present, among others, during the visit.