BGMEA to collaborate on RMG industries’ capacity building with Taiwanese research institute

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI) will collaborate on enhancing capacity of Bangladesh’s readymade garment industry in the areas of product development, especially in manufacturing high-end products made of manmade fibre (MMF), reports news agency BSS.

The BGMEA and TTRI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), also aiming to foster collaboration on building capacity of the industry through sharing knowledge and expertise in technology adaptation, skills development, innovation, resource efficiency and circularity.