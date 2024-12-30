Janata Bank auctions S Alam Group’s land again

State owned Janata Bank has put lands of S Alam Sugar Refine Industry Limited, a company of S Alam Group on auction.

S Alam Sugar Refine Industry Limited owes Tk 17.77 billion (Tk 1,777 crore) to the bank. The loan is registered with the bank’s corporate branch at Sadharan Bima Bhaban in Chattogram.

Total 2,971 decimals of land are being put on auction against that loan. The bank has issued a notice to disclose the matter of putting the land on auction.

Reportedly, almost all of Tk 100 billion (Tk 10,000 crore) the S Alam Group had taken in loans from Janata Bank has defaulted. As a result, the bank is now auctioning the land mortgaged against each of the loans one after another.