Forex reserve drops by whopping $2 billion in a month

Bangladesh has registered a significant $2 billion decline in its foreign exchange reserves in a single month, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.

The reserves fell by $1.91 billion in the first 26 days of September, while the following week saw another $99 million decline.

The central bank released the latest data on its forex reserves on Thursday, saying the reserves were at $23.06 billion on 31 August and it stood at $21.05 billion on Wednesday (4 October).

In total, the reserves dipped by $2.01 billion in the last 34 days.