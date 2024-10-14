Unstable daily essentials’ market

There has been extensive damage to agricultural produce from the floods in the eastern parts of the country in mid-August. In this condition, import of goods should have increased than usual to meet this scarcity. But the traders have cut down on the import of daily essentials alleging the lack of a favourable trade environment. As a result the prices of daily essentials keep rising.

Traders involved with the import of goods say that on one hand the political situation of the country has caused a trade slump, while on the other hand, the price hike in the global market has put them at risk.

In this condition there are uncertainties in case of getting the investment back from importing goods at a higher price. So, despite there being demand they are not going for the import of daily commodities in an adequate amount.

According to National Board of Revenue (NBR) records, the import of daily essentials like edible oil, sugar and onion has dropped in the two months (August-September) after the fall of the Awami League Government. The prices of these commodities are also on the rise in the global market. As a result, there looms a risk of shortage for these commodities ahead if the supply does not increase.