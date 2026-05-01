Fuel costs and rain send vegetable prices soaring
At Tejturi Bazar in the capital’s Tejgaon area, ridge gourd was selling at Tk 70–80 per kg and tomatoes at Tk 50–60 per kg yesterday, Thursday. Just a week earlier, both vegetables were Tk 10–15 cheaper per kg. The rise in prices has been driven by rainfall and higher transport costs.
Over the past week, prices have also increased for onions, cucumbers, aubergines, chillies and green papaya. Broiler chicken and eggs have also become more expensive. Among grocery items, the prices of sugar, coarse lentils and polao rice have gone up. Although the price of bottled soybean oil has been raised, supply in the market has yet to return to normal.
Traders said rainfall over the past few days has disrupted the regular supply of vegetables. Higher fuel prices have also pushed up transport costs. Together, these factors have driven up vegetable prices. These details emerged from visits yesterday to Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Tejturi Bazar, as well as conversations with buyers and sellers.
A market survey found that the prices of at least nine vegetables have increased over the past week. Cucumber recorded the sharpest rise. Hybrid cucumber prices jumped by Tk 30 per kg and were selling yesterday at Tk 80–100 per kg. Locally grown cucumber was priced slightly higher. Prices of aubergine, sponge gourd, snake gourd, ridge gourd and tomatoes also rose by Tk 10–15 per kg. Green papaya and chillies increased by Tk 20, reaching Tk 80–100 per kg.
According to the Department of Agricultural Marketing, compared with last month, cucumber prices have risen by 111 per cent, green papaya by 87 per cent, local tomatoes by 25 per cent and aubergines by 7 per cent.
Onion prices have also gone up by Tk 5 per kg over the past week, with local onions now selling at Tk 40–45 per kg. However, onions had remained unusually cheap for a long period this year, limiting farmers’ profits. The recent price rise may improve their returns.
What is driving the price hike
Heavy rainfall hit the country last Sunday. After a two-day pause rain resumed on Tuesday night. Although the capital remained dry throughout yesterday, the meteorological office has forecast intermittent rainfall across the country for the next three days.
Aminul Haque, a vegetable trader at Karwan Bazar, told Prothom Alo that fewer vegetable trucks had arrived at the market over the past two days. In many areas, heavy rain has caused waterlogging in vegetable fields, preventing farmers from harvesting produce. This has pushed up prices for some vegetables. He added that buyer numbers were also lower as it was the month-end.
Meanwhile, the government has increased retail prices of all types of fuel in response to rising global oil prices. Diesel prices have risen by Tk 15 per litre, kerosene by Tk 18, octane by Tk 20 and petrol by Tk 19. This has also affected commodity prices.
Imran Master, president of the Bangladesh Kachamal Arot Malik Samity, told Prothom Alo that truck fares for transporting vegetables from Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet have risen by Tk 5,000–7,000 since fuel prices increased. Combined with lower supply caused by rain over the past three days, this has pushed vegetable prices higher.
Traders said rainfall over the past few days has disrupted the regular supply of vegetables. Higher fuel prices have also pushed up transport costs. Together, these factors have driven up vegetable prices.
Broiler chicken and eggs remain expensive
Farm eggs were selling yesterday at Tk 120–130 per dozen. Prices have remained at this level for more than two weeks. Earlier, eggs sold for Tk 100–110 per dozen. Higher transport costs have also contributed to the rise in egg prices. There is also some supply shortage, according to Mohammad Amanat Ullah, former president of the Tejgaon Egg Traders’ Association.
Broiler chicken prices also remain elevated. Broiler chicken is selling at Tk 190–200 per kg, compared with Tk 150–160 around six weeks ago.
Sonali chicken prices, however, have eased slightly. Yesterday, Sonali chicken was sold at Tk 350–360 per kg in three markets of the capital. Colourbird, or hybrid Sonali chicken, sold at Tk 320–330 per kg. Two weeks ago, Sonali chicken was Tk 30 higher per kg, while prices exceeded Tk 400 after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The price of packaged polao rice has increased by another Tk 15 per kg, taking the new retail price to Tk 190 per kg. Traders, however, are selling it at Tk 180–185, while older stock remains available at Tk 165–170. Loose polao rice is priced at Tk 150–160 per kg.
Two weeks ago, loose sugar prices rose by Tk 5 per kg to Tk 105–110, which remained stable there yesterday. Coarse lentils have also increased by Tk 5, now selling at Tk 90–95 per kg.
Soybean oil supply still disrupted
On Wednesday, the government increased prices of bottled and loose soybean oil by Tk 4 per litre. The price of one litre of bottled soybean oil was raised from Tk 195 to Tk 199, while loose soybean oil rose from Tk 176 to Tk 180. As a result, the maximum retail price of a five-litre bottle now stands at Tk 975.
The market has been facing a shortage of bottled soybean oil for nearly three months. During this period, companies had been demanding a price increase, citing rising global edible oil prices, while supply of bottled soybean oil remained low. Although the government had resisted the move for some time, the Ministry of Commerce approved the price hike on Wednesday.
However, a market visit one day after the increase showed that the supply shortage remains unchanged. Humayun Kabir, a grocer at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, said the supply of bottled soybean oil could improve within the next two to three days following the price increase. Dealers of three edible oil companies had informed them of this, he added.