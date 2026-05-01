Fuel costs and rain send vegetable prices soaring

At Tejturi Bazar in the capital’s Tejgaon area, ridge gourd was selling at Tk 70–80 per kg and tomatoes at Tk 50–60 per kg yesterday, Thursday. Just a week earlier, both vegetables were Tk 10–15 cheaper per kg. The rise in prices has been driven by rainfall and higher transport costs.

Over the past week, prices have also increased for onions, cucumbers, aubergines, chillies and green papaya. Broiler chicken and eggs have also become more expensive. Among grocery items, the prices of sugar, coarse lentils and polao rice have gone up. Although the price of bottled soybean oil has been raised, supply in the market has yet to return to normal.

Traders said rainfall over the past few days has disrupted the regular supply of vegetables. Higher fuel prices have also pushed up transport costs. Together, these factors have driven up vegetable prices. These details emerged from visits yesterday to Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Tejturi Bazar, as well as conversations with buyers and sellers.