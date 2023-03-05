FBCCI holds talk with media on Business Summit

Bangladesh's economic strength and capacity, market potential, and emerging sectors will be highlighted at the international level through the summit.
In view of that, the FBCCI, the apex trade organisation of the country, wants cooperation from the local media to make this initiative successful and effective.
A luncheon meeting in honour of the editors and CEOs of print and electronic media was held at a city hotel Saturday.
While presiding over the meeting, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin urged the local media to promote Bangladesh Business Summit 2023.
The FBCCI president said, “It is not just a conventional programme organised by the FBCCI. It is a programme for everyone in the country. We need help from the Media to make this event a successful campaign that will accelerate the trillion-dollar journey of the country.”
The aim and objective of organising the Summit is to expand the country's trade and investment. FBCCI wants foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to explore the economy and potential industries of the country, he added.
Ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of commerce alongside Bangladesh Investment Development Authority- BIDA are partnering with FBCCI for the summit.
There will be 3 plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel sessions, B2B Meets, networking sessions, open house reception and guided tours for international delegates.
Managing director and chief editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad, FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, chief technical adviser of Bangladesh Business Summit and chairman of the Policy Exchange of Bangladesh Masrur Reaz, editors and CEOs of print and electronic media and senior journalists attended the meeting.