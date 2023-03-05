FBCCI holds talk with media on Business Summit

Bangladesh's economic strength and capacity, market potential, and emerging sectors will be highlighted at the international level through the summit.

In view of that, the FBCCI, the apex trade organisation of the country, wants cooperation from the local media to make this initiative successful and effective.

A luncheon meeting in honour of the editors and CEOs of print and electronic media was held at a city hotel Saturday.

While presiding over the meeting, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin urged the local media to promote Bangladesh Business Summit 2023.