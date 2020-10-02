Plug loopholes to tackle illicit trade in COVID times, economists ask govt

UNB .

Expressing concern over the rising illicit trade in Bangladesh in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, economists have urged the government to take adequate steps to tackle the menace.

Global crime syndicates, according to the economists, are taking advantage of ineffective regulatory frameworks, supply shortages, changing consumer preferences and price gaps in certain sectors to expand their “illicit footprint”.

As the pandemic continues to wipe out jobs, illicit trade will continue to prosper. With less money to spend, more people will look for cheaper and illegal goods. So, better law enforcement is the need of the hour, the economists say.