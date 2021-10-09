Price of eggs to be brought within purchasing capacity of people: Minister

In order to build a prosperous nation, it is necessary to ensure a complete, nutritious diet. Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods, he said.

“We should be careful in ensuring that eggs do not go beyond the purchasing power of the people,” he added.

Razaul Karim further said, “Today the average life expectancy of the people of the country has increased. Maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate have decreased a lot. This has been made possible by the combined efforts of state management and private entrepreneurs to meet the demand for nutritious food.”