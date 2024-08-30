I was forced to sign resignation letter: Ex-Islami Bank MD Abdul Mannan

Chattogram-based controversial conglomerate S Alam Group took over the private sector Islami Bank on 5 January 2017. Several officials of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) picked up the then-managing director of Islami Bank Limited Bangladesh Abdul Mannan from his residence and took him to the DGFI office in the capital’s Kachukhet in the early hours of that day. The bank’s chairman and vice chairman were also picked up from their houses in a similar fashion. After that, Mohammad Saiful Alam of S Alam Group took their signature forcefully and took over the bank.

MD Abdul Mannan claimed he was forced to sign the resignation letter on an unused pad of the Islami Bank on that day. He said the paper I was forced to sign was a pad of the Islami Bank, but Islami Bank never used this pad till 2024 since its inception in 1984, but my resignation was taken on such a pad.