Bangladesh finally secures $4.5b loan from IMF 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is all set to provide a loan of USD 4.5 billion to Bangladesh, under three separate schemes through seven installments in 42 months in total.

The first installment will be cleared in February, 2023 while the next ones are scheduled to arrive within December 2026.

An IMF delegation, led by its Asia and Pacific chief Rahul Anand, finished a Dhaka trip on Wednesday and settled the conditions finally through a meeting with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at the secretariat.

Later, minister Kamal held a press briefing and disclosed that Bangladesh is going to avail the loan. Many feared, he said, that there will be some tough conditions that Bangladesh will fail to meet and the negotiations will go in vain.

“But we are going to get the loan just the way we wanted,” the minister said, adding that all the formalities and the approval of the IMF board would be completed by the next three months.

He also said that SDR 2.3 million – USD 455 million – will be cleared in the first installment. The special drawing rights or SDR refers to an international monetary reserve currency created by the IMF in 1969. It operates as a supplement to the existing money reserves of member countries. Each SDR is equal to USD 1.29.

The finance minister expressed his satisfaction over the loan as there are no tough conditions against it. The IMF will lend SDR 1.06 billion under its extended credit facility (ECF) scheme, which is completely interest free. Apart from that, USD 2.12 billion will be provided under the extended fund facility (EFF) while the remaining USD 1.29 billion under the resilience and sustainability facility (RSF). The lender will receive interest for the following two schemes.

The total amount of loans is calculated at USD 4.474 billion as per the SDR value.