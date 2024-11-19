Efforts on to rein in price hike, success elusive

The interim government has taken various initiatives to keep the prices of essential commodities in check, but the effort did little to control the market. Prices of some commodities even went up further in the last three months.

Prices of edible oil, onions, potatoes and broiler chicken have seen the highest amount of rise while rice and sugar prices also increased a bit. Only Anchor dal’s price has decreased. The prices of vegetables had been high until recently.

This picture has been found during visits to different kitchen markets in Dhaka city in the last two days. Information of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) also corroborates this picture. Inflation has also increased as per Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The overall inflation shot up to 10.87 per cent in October, the highest in the last three months. The food price inflation rose to 12.66 per cent. Long queues are seen to buy TCB goods at subsidised prices.

A private job holder Aynal Haque came to buy vegetables in Karwan Bazar on Saturday afternoon. He said he cannot run the family despite earning Tk 60,000 monthly.