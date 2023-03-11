PM Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh Business Summit 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Saturday inaugurated the ‘Bangladesh Business Summit 2023’ to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of country's apex business body FBCCI.

As the chief guest, she opened the three-day summit at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The foreign ministry, the commerce ministry and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have partnered with FBCCI for the summit.

Ministers from seven countries including the United Kingdom (UK), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), China, Bhutan and the United Arab Emirates, CEOs of 12 multinational companies and more than 200 foreign investors and business leaders from 17 countries of the world are participating in the summit.