Gross forex reserves cross $24b: Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh's gross foreign exchange reserves have crossed US$24 billion. Foreign exchange reserves amount to $24.8 billion US dollars, according to the latest data.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) spokesperson Husne Ara Shikha in a message on Monday said the reserve is over $20 billion according to the BPM-6 calculation standard of the IMF.

Net reserves are calculated according to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) BPM-6 measure. Subtracting short-term liabilities from gross or total reserves gives the amount of net or actual reserves.