Rice prices high despite good production

Aman paddy has already been harvested. The production has also increased this year. Meanwhile, the Boro season has begun. Usually, rice prices keep lowering during the harvesting season. But, there’s no sign of rice prices going down right now.

The price of coarse rice has remained consistent at Tk 52 a kg (since the second week of December), which is 4 to 5 per cent higher compared to this time last year. On the other hand, prices of flour, the second staple food of the country, have increased as well.

This information was revealed in the fortnightly report on market price of food items in Bangladesh, published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to agriculture ministry records, the production cost of a kilogram of coarse rice is Tk 40 to 42. As per records of the other government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), that’s selling for Tk 46 to 52 in the market.