Govt working to bring back laundered money: BB governor
The government is working to bring back the money laundered abroad and acquire local assets of the people, who had embezzled money from banks, Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Ahsan H Mansur said Wednesday.
“The local assets of the people, who embezzled money from various banks will be acquired soon. Besides, laundered money will also be brought back home. We have already communicated with various countries to this end,” he added.
The BB governor was speaking at a press briefing at the central bank’s headquarters in the city.
Mansur said some unscrupulous businessmen and other influential persons have embezzled huge sums of money anonymously in recent years and laundered it abroad through rampant corruption and fraud in the banking sector
“The corrupted people mainly laundered money to Dubai, Singapore and the US. We have already communicated with the US to bring back their foreign assets. A family of smugglers owns 500 to 600 homes in the UK. We will try to acquire their local assets and then we will bring back their foreign assets,” he categorically said.
The central bank governor, however, said reforms are underway in banks and financial institutions associated with such corruption and money laundering.