Mannan for strong capital market to develop economy

BMBA president Md Saydur Rahman delivered the opening speech in the discussion titled ‘Budget 2023-24: Future Capital Market’. CMJF General Secretary Abu Ali moderated the discussion.

CMJF president Ziaur Rahman presided over the discussion.

Mannan said, “Our economy is very strong, no doubt about it. We have to monitor a growing economy just as parents monitor teenagers. And the main ingredient of this is capital. That can be achieved if we can strengthen the capital market.”