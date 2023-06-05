Mannan for strong capital market to develop economy

Planning minister MA Mannan on Sunday put emphasis on strong capital market to develop the country’s economy, BSS reports.
“A developed economy requires money. Capital markets can be a source of that financing,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a post-budget discussion at the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) auditorium in the capital.
CMJF and Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) jointly organised the discussion.
BMBA president Md Saydur Rahman delivered the opening speech in the discussion titled ‘Budget 2023-24: Future Capital Market’. CMJF General Secretary Abu Ali moderated the discussion.
CMJF president Ziaur Rahman presided over the discussion.
Mannan said, “Our economy is very strong, no doubt about it. We have to monitor a growing economy just as parents monitor teenagers. And the main ingredient of this is capital. That can be achieved if we can strengthen the capital market.”