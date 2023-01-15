Bangladesh Bank to announce monetary policy today

Through the announcement, Bangladesh is returning to its previous trend of twice a year monetary policy.

The banks are currently going through a liquidity crisis due to low deposit growth. Around 88 per cent of the total money in the banking sector comes from term deposits. Once a term deposit matures, the investor withdraws the money or renews the tenure.

The remaining 12 per cent is demand deposit, where the clients frequently deposit money and withdraw it as per demand.

The growth in term deposit was calculated at 5 per cent after December, 2022, which is lowest since the fiscal year 1974-75. The banking sector witnessed an 8 per cent growth in deposit in FY75 and FY96.