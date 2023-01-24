BGMEA president seeks WB support for RMG industry's development

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan on Monday sought the support of the World Bank for the RMG industry in the areas of sustainability, skills development, technological upgradation and innovations, reports BSS.

He also urged the World Bank for supporting the SMEs with low-cost finance so that they could upgrade their capability and adopt sustainability practices, and thus could thrive in the competitive market.

Faruque made the request when a high-level delegation of the World Bank, led by Axel van Trotsenburg, managing director of Operations, called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in the capital Monday.