Wages increase slightly for RMG, not in other sectors

After the July uprising, the wages of workers only in the readymade garment (RMG) sector increased slightly above the fixed rate. Workers in other sectors did not receive any wage hike.

The government increased the wage increment of RMG workers from January. Before that, the RMG workers would get a 5 per cent increment every year, which was increased to 9 per cent after following the July uprising. However, the rate is still below the inflation rate of the country.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) figures show the inflation rate was 9.35 per cent in March. An increment lower than the inflation means a decline in actual wage.

A new pay scale for the workers in the tannery sector was declared last November. However, the workers said nobody has implemented the new pay scale. The labour ministry has not declared any additional wage for the workers of other industries either.

According to the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), there are some 76.5 million workers in the country, including official and unofficial sectors. There are declarations of a minimum wage in 43 of the 142 sectors and sub-sectors. However, the workers do not have any legal protection in any of these sectors.