PM Hasina for increasing people’s purchasing power, domestic market expansion

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday laid emphasis on expansion of domestic market and increasing purchasing power of people to make the local industry more effective.

“Alongside the export, we have to concentrate on expansion of domestic market and increasing the purchasing power of people. It will make our industry more effective and production will be boosted,” she said.

The prime minister made this remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2023 at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal on the city’s outskirts.

She said today’s diplomacy is not political, rather it will be economic diplomacy.

“I’ve directed all the embassies and foreign missions to explore the products’ demand abroad and to find out that what types of products we can export there or from where we can bring investment,” she added.