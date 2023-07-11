Used car market growing bigger in Bangladesh

People’s purchasing power is increasing and the communication infrastructure is being developed in the country. The demand for cars is going up as well.

Those who cannot afford to buy brand new or reconditioned cars at a high price, turn to the used cars within their budget. This has been a growing trend. The used car market of cars used inside the country or old cars is steadily growing.

People involved in the sector said that about 4,500 used cars are sold every month just in the capital. Alongside sedans, the demand of sports utility vehicle (SUV) is also seeing gradual growth.

Traders claim, though the market seems promising, there are quite a few problems too. For example, bank loans are not easily available in case of buying used cars.

Apart from that, there are high tax rate, inflation and newly imposed carbon tax alongside the long delay in switching the ownership. On top of that, the recent market condition has also had a negative impact on the market. The sales would have far better otherwise.

Used car traders’ association, Dhaka City Used Car Dealers Multipurpose Cooperative Association general secretary Bayezid Hossain told Prothom Alo, despite there being potential, the used car market isn’t growing at the desired rate because of the current economic condition, bonus tax rate and hassle at BRTA.