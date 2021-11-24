Rebased GDP now official in national accounting

In Bangladesh, the usual practice was to revise GDP base year every 10 years. The last time it was done was in 2013, when the base year was changed from 1995-96 to 2005-06.

Rebasing is important in emerging economies with large informal sectors such as Bangladesh to capture more and more sections of the informal economy under formal reporting of national income, besides new or budding sectors that are growing fast. The new estimate of GDP comprises 21 broad sectors instead of the previous 15.

A revised report of BBS shows the GDP of FY 2020-21 where over 20 crops of agriculture, emerging services like Uber, Pathao, household waste collection, real estate and construction sector have been added as new.