Retailers agree to extend Bangladeshi garment workers' safety pact

Major global retailers agreed on a two-year pact with garment workers and factory owners in Bangladesh, extending a pre-existing agreement that makes retailers liable to legal action unless their factories meet labour safety standards.

The statement, signed by the deal's deputy director Joris Oldenziel and representatives for UNI Global Union and IndustriALL Global Union, confirms the content of a copy of the pact, exclusively seen by Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

"This is a legally binding agreement between companies and trade unions to make ready-made garment (RMG) and textile factories safe," the statement said.

"The renewed agreement advances the fundamental elements that made the accord successful."