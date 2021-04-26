‘Revenge shopping’ ramps up hopes in the fashion industry

Physical vs. digital

Online sales has stepped up in the last few years and last year this increase was quite significant. Aarong earned twice as much online during Eid last year that it did in 2019. It was more or less the same for the other brands too. But it still can’t compare to sales at the outlets. In fact, it is just around 2 to 5 per cent of the total turnover.

“It is not possible to run the business based on online sales,” said Shaheen Ahmad, “One day’s online sales is not equal to a day’s sale at even in one of our medium sized outlets.”

Senior sales and marketing executive of Red Origin, SM Saifur Kabir, feels that the lack of economic equilibrium had held back the advancement of e-commerce.

A significance emergence in online sales, though, is the increase in number of expatriate Bangladeshis. Aarong quite some time back expanded to US market and over the past few months, to the UK and Australia too. The response from all three of these countries has been encouraging, said Tamara Abed.

But businesses without these benefits are at a loss. Those with just one or two outlets, carefully chalk out their annual plans and are still dependent on their shops. They do not have virtual facilities. KB Al Azad Promad, the proprietor of Shatabdi Fashions, faces such a predicament and looks at an uncertain future.

Who’s buying what?

It is interesting to look into who is buying what in these times. Most of the shoppers are relatively young, between 18 and 35. There are a few of the middle-age bracket. But everyone is exercising a degree of caution.

Almost everyone said they were restricting their expenditure to just Tk 2000 to Tk 5000, with the occasional exception of big spending. They are leaning more towards regular clothing, like shirts and pants, rather than festive outfits. Parents are prone to buying their children’s clothes first. Whether there are festivities or not, they buy their children’s outfits in advance to keep them happy, said senior marketing office of Rise, Syed Helal Hossain.

Shoppers normally go panjabi shopping after the 15 Ramadan. First children’s shopping is done, then women’s and then men’s. But some brands are quite optimistic about panjabi sales this Eid.

Accessories have taken a back seat this time, except when it comes to Aarong. It has good accessory sales, though clothes make up70 per cent of its sales.

Designer brand House of Ahmed’s co-owner Tanzila Elma is quite upbeat about business, saying they are seeing brisk sales of their panjabis, saris and shalwar kameezes too.

New shoppers

Shopping is not just the forte of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and the bigger cities, but the small mofussil towns are picking up sales too. Virtual orders are coming in from Khagrachhari, Rangamati, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Pabna and other districts and upazilas.