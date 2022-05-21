Rise in power, gas tariff to be suicidal: FBCCI

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has demanded the government does not raise the tariff of power and gas saying that any rise of such utilities would be a suicidal one.

The leaders of the highest business body made the demand while addressing a press conference at its Motijheel office in the city on Saturday.

They said any move to raise power and gas tariff would be detrimental to the country’s trade and industries while they are trying to recover from the shock of the global pandemic Covid-19.

FBCCI president Jashim Uddin read out at written statement while the president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Mohammad Ali Khokon, vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Shahidillah Azim and other leaders of different business organizations were present on the occasion.

The leaders said that this is not the right time to increase the power and gas tariff. “The move has been initiated by the bureaucrats to put the government in an embarrassing situation,” said the FBBCI president.

The call from the top business bodies came against the backdrop of the recent public hearings in response to the two separate proposals, one moved by state-owned Petrobangla to raise gas price at retail level by 117 percent and another by state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to raise power tariff at bulk level by 65.57 percent.