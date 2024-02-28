Govt opts for offshore gas extraction to mitigate energy scarcity: PM Hasina

PM’s speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed newspersons after the call on.

Sheikh Hasina said that the government has provided electricity in all areas of the country.

She mentioned that during her first tenure in government in 1996 she opened power to the private sector. “Investment friendly environment is prevailing in the country that the present government has created.”

She laid emphasis on creating job opportunities and for that the country needs investment, saying, “Especially, we have given priority on improving the rural economy and food production”.