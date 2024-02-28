Govt opts for offshore gas extraction to mitigate energy scarcity: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday said that the government has opted to go for offshore gas extraction to mitigate the energy scarcity in the country.
“We need investment for that purpose,” she said while International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Hani Salem called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban (parliament) office.
PM’s speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed newspersons after the call on.
Sheikh Hasina said that the government has provided electricity in all areas of the country.
She mentioned that during her first tenure in government in 1996 she opened power to the private sector. “Investment friendly environment is prevailing in the country that the present government has created.”
She laid emphasis on creating job opportunities and for that the country needs investment, saying, “Especially, we have given priority on improving the rural economy and food production”.
The prime minister further said that the government has emphasised on containing present war driven inflation and lessen the hassle for the people. “To this end, we have stressed upon increasing all kinds of production.”
ITFC CEO Engineer Hani Salem said that they will provide all out support to materialise the ‘Smart Bangladesh’ vision of Sheikh Hasina through investing in various sectors including infrastructure, ICT, debt management, energy sector and climate change issue.
Engineer Hani Salem appreciated the investment environment of Bangladesh and financial management of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He mentioned that Bangladesh has an excellent track record for repayment of loans.
PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Economic Relations Division Secretary Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky were also present during the meeting.