RMG sector stitches a story of success

Bangladesh exported goods worth USD338.4 million (34.84 crore) a year after the independence. Jute and jute processed products accounted for 90 per cent of export worth UDS313 million (31.3 crore). Tea and frozen food followed jutes, contributing about 0.25 per cent of the total exports.

But the readymade garment (RMG) sector has boosted the economy of the country in addition to changing the chart of export it was 50 years ago. RMG has occupied the leading position in export beating jute. In a gap of five decades, garment industry has contributed to various fields including rise in export earnings by 96 times, creation of 4 million (40 lakh) jobs for rural people, women empowerment and expansion of other related industries. Bangladesh is the second-largest RMG exporter after China and also tops the global environment-friendly apparel factory list.

As Bangladesh celebrates its golden jubilee of independence, the RMG sector has become a miracle and set a strong foot in the global market. Though RMG was nowhere near the export after the independence, the sector has now brought USD34.13 billion (3,413 crore) equal to Tk 2901.05 billion (290,105 crore) in 2018-19 fiscal.

Last fiscal, earning from RMG export dropped a bit to USD27.94 (2,794 crore), but the figure still accounts 83 per cent of total export. On the other, share of export of jute and jute-processed products reduced to only 2.62 per cent.