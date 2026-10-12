Durga Puja holidays: Banks, stock markets to remain closed for five consecutive days

All scheduled banks in the country will remain closed for three days, from 20 to 22 October, for the upcoming Durga Puja festival. The following two days, Friday and Saturday, are weekly holidays. As a result, banks will remain closed for five consecutive days, from 20 to 24 October.

Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on Sunday announcing the directive. However, banks have been instructed to remain open on weekly holiday, Saturday, 17 October, as on a regular working day.