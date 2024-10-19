Respite from fall in forex reserves, dollar market stable 

Bangladesh has registered a slight improvement in its forex reserves owing to a robust flow of inward remittance.

Since the political changeover in August, expatriates have been sending increased amounts of remittance through legal channels. Besides, reduced import costs and increased commitments for foreign loans restored comfort in the external sector and facilitated stability in the dollar market to some extent, according to experts.

There was a sharp rise in fuel, food and transportation costs in the global market following the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. In Bangladesh, it drove up import costs, triggered a dollar crisis, and reversed different financial indicators.