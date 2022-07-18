Sri Lanka crisis a warning to 'Asian nations including Bangladesh'

The ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka is a warning to other Asian nations and these countries could be at risk of similar trouble, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Countries with high debt levels and limited policy space will face additional strains. Look no further than Sri Lanka as a warning sign," said IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva at the G20 finance ministers' summit in Indonesia on Saturday.

She said emerging and developing countries have also been experiencing sustained capital outflows for four months in a row and these countries now suffer the risk of reversing three decades of catching up with advanced economies and instead falling further behind.

With reference to the remarks of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, BBC on Sunday named four Asian countries -- Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives and Laos, that worryingly appear to be on a similar trajectory.