Names of top 20 loan defaulters disclosed in parliament

The total amount of debt to the top 20 defaulters is Tk 192.84 billion (19,283.93 crore) while the amount of defaulted loan is Tk 165.88 billion (16,587.92 crore), reports UNB.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal divulged the amount in parliament on Tuesday responding to a tabled question from ruling Awami League lawmaker Shahiduzzaman Sarker.

The finance minister placed the list the names of top 20 loan defaulters, amount of total debt and the amount of defaulted loans to them.

He also informed the parliament that the total number of defaulters in the country is 786,065.

According to the list, among the top 20 loan defaulters, the debt status of CLC Power Company Limited is Tk 17.33 billion (1,732.92 crore) while their defaulted debt is 16.49 billion (1,649.44 crore).