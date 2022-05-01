Salary, Eid bonus paid to workers in all RMG factories: BGMEA President

He thanked the RMG entrepreneurs for paying salary-bonus to the workers despite having many difficulties, said a press release.

The BGMEA president said, “As per the directions of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, factory owners have staggered holidays zone-wise on different dates, resulting in less pressure of traffic on the highways than previous occasions, as per media reports.”

He thanked the government for taking various steps, especially managing the construction works of the development projects without interrupting vehicular movement, to reduce traffic congestion on the highway and ensure easy and safe travel of garment workers during Eid holidays.