Salary, Eid bonus paid to workers in all RMG factories: BGMEA President

He thanked the RMG entrepreneurs for paying salary-bonus to the workers despite having many difficulties, said a press release.
The BGMEA president said, “As per the directions of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, factory owners have staggered holidays zone-wise on different dates, resulting in less pressure of traffic on the highways than previous occasions, as per media reports.”
He thanked the government for taking various steps, especially managing the construction works of the development projects without interrupting vehicular movement, to reduce traffic congestion on the highway and ensure easy and safe travel of garment workers during Eid holidays.
He also requested the government to complete the development projects in the shortest possible time to accelerate the economic growth of the country.
Faruque thanked Bangladesh Bank for keeping banking services open on 29 and 30 April, at the request of BGMEA, to facilitate payment of garment workers’ salaries, festival allowances and export-import activities.
He also thanked the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for keeping Customs Houses open during holidays from 29 April to 4 May (except the Eid day) to facilitate export-import activities.
He further thanked the Textile Department of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) for keeping services open on the weekend on 30 April for the interests of the RMG sector.
The BGMEA President said that More workers are going home to celebrate Eid with their families this year as the Covid-19 situation is better this year than that of in the last two years.
“We wish every worker and factory owner would reach home safely and celebrate Eid with their families,” he added.
Faruque Hassan urged all homebound people, including garment workers to follow health safety guidelines rules, including wearing masks.