Budget 2023-24: Agents won't get authority to collect tax

The government will appoint ‘private agents’ to increase tax collection from the field level. However, these agents will not have the authority to actually collect taxes from the people. They will help them in preparing and submitting the tax returns.

The private agents to be appointed by the government under a certain regulation, cannot be legal representatives of the taxpayers too. The private agents will work under the supervision of area-wise private organisations to be appointed the National Board of Revenue (NBR).