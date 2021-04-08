Security beefed up at Sylhet police stations

Special security measures have been taken at police outposts and police stations as militant groups carried out sabotage at different places all over the country for the past few days.

The special security measures were taken after frequent attacks on government establishments and police stations.

Considering risks, 30 to 50 more police personnel were deployed at each police station to fend off any unwanted situations, said Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Ajbahar Ali.

Besides, LMG (light machine gun) posts have been built with sand and soil at six police stations, all outposts and important establishments of SMP, he said.

“Attackers will be resisted with an iron hand if they try to cause any sabotage,” he said.