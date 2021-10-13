Local

Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 6th term

Prothom Alo English Desk
AKM Selim Osman, member of parliament (MP) of Narayanganj, has been elected the president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Board of Directors for 2021-23 term, reports UNB.

He has been elected as the president of BKMEA for the sixth consecutive term.

The elected committee was announced on Monday evening.

Mohammad Hatem has been elected as the executive president and Mansur Ahmed as the senior vice-president of the 35-member board.

Among those elected as vice-presidents are Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Amal Poddar, Gawhar Siraj Jamil, Akhter Hossain Apurbo and Ashikur Rahman.

Besides, Morshed Sarwar Sohail has been elected as the vice president (finance).

The election board and election appeal board was formed on 14 August.

Former senior vice president of FBCCI Mohammad Ali was appointed as the chairman of the election board.

