Seminar held to woo Silicon Valley investors

Speakers at a Silicon Valley seminar highlighting Bangladesh's economic potential called on American and international investors, as well as Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs), to invest in the country, reports UNB.

Startup Bangladesh Limited hosted the seminar titled “Bangladesh the Next Investment Frontier” for Foreign Investors and Expatriates in Silicon Valley, the base and beating heart of the entire technological revolution since the invention of the PC, home to every big tech firm that is today a household name around the world-from Microsoft to Google to Apple.

It is also the place for the exciting startup scene that is now much more mature than its present state in Bangladesh.