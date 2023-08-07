Bangladesh overtakes China in RMG export volume to EU market

For the first time, Bangladesh has beaten China in the volume of garments export to European Union (EU) market. However, the price of per kilogram Bangladeshi readymade garments (RMG) is USD 5.82 lower than that of China. This led to China’s RMG export surpassing that of Bangladesh by a margin of USD 726.

Compared to all other countries, Bangladesh has exported highest 1.33 billion kg equivalent of ready-made garments to EU market last year. China on the other hand has exported 1.31 billion kg of readymade garments.