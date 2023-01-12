Govt to procure 2.1m tonnes of fuel oil from six countries, 60,000t of fertiliser

Briefing newspersons after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day’s meeting approved a total of 10 proposals.
He said following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would procure some 2.04 million tonnes of refined fuel oil from seven state-owned enterprises of various countries from January-June period of the current year with around Tk 182.16 billion.
The refined fuel oil will be imported from BSP of Indonesia, ENOC of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IOCL of India, Petrochina of China, PTLCL of Malaysia, PTTT of Thailand and UNIPEC of China.
Mahbub said the BPC would also procure some 60,000 tonnes of diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Limited of India with around Tk 5.45 billion for the January to December period of the current year.
Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited in the UAE under the 10th lot with around Tk 1.5 billion with per ton fertiliser costing US $470 against the previous price of US $480, he said.
Besides, the BCIC would procure another 30,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Saudi Arabia with over Tk 1.49 billion where per ton fertiliser would cost US $470 against the previous price of US $551.67.
The cabinet division additional secretary also informed media that following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Srinnova Ispat Private Limited Kolkata, India (local agent: LID, Dhaka) with around Tk 700.2 million.
Besides, the day’s CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Railways for appointing the joint venture of OCG, Japan, EGIS of France, HSS of Malaysia, and SODEV Consult International Limited Bangladesh as the consultants with around Tk 1.94 billion for the project titled ‘Technical Assistance for Railway Connectivity Improvement Project’ aimed at conducting feasibility study and detailed designs for some 11 sub projects.
Apart from these, the meeting approved three proposals from the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) under the Power Division and another one variation proposal from Dhaka WASA under the Local Government Division.