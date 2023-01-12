Govt to procure 2.1m tonnes of fuel oil from six countries, 60,000t of fertiliser

Mahbub said the BPC would also procure some 60,000 tonnes of diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Limited of India with around Tk 5.45 billion for the January to December period of the current year.

Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited in the UAE under the 10th lot with around Tk 1.5 billion with per ton fertiliser costing US $470 against the previous price of US $480, he said.

Besides, the BCIC would procure another 30,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Saudi Arabia with over Tk 1.49 billion where per ton fertiliser would cost US $470 against the previous price of US $551.67.

The cabinet division additional secretary also informed media that following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Srinnova Ispat Private Limited Kolkata, India (local agent: LID, Dhaka) with around Tk 700.2 million.