Atiur Rahman suggests appointing independent directors as bank chairman

Former Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor Atiur Rahman has suggested appointing the independent directors of the board of directors of the banks as the chairman to ensure good governance in the private banks.

The economist said a major challenge at the moment is ensuring good governance in the financial sector. So, professionals should be appointed to the posts of independent directors.

Besides, he suggested encouraging the weak banks to unify and implement the new bank company law to prevent people from getting willful defaulters.

Atiur Rahman said this while attending an event organised by the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on Wednesday.