SME Foundation to hold fair to promote local products in six divisions

The SME Foundation is organising SME products fair at its divisional headquarters to promote the product of small and medium enterprises in the country, reports UNB.

The SME foundation organises ‘Regional SME Products Fair’ every year, said Md Mafijur Rahman, managing director of the organisation.

Apart from that, a decision was taken to organise 'Divisional SME Products Fair' in six divisions under the supervision of the divisional commissioners, he said