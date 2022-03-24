SME Foundation to hold fair to promote local products in six divisions

The first SME products fair will be inaugurated on Thursday afternoon at Rangpur Town Hall Premises and it will continue till 30 March.
Rangpur divisional commissioner Abdul Wahab Bhuiyan will present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the fair.
Md Mafijur Rahman, Mirza Nurul Gani Shovon, director of sme foundation deputy commissioner of Rangpur will be present on the occasion.
Besides, the fair will be held at Khulna Circuit House from 27 March to 2 April, Sylhet Alia Madrasa from 28 March to 3 April and Mymensingh Town Hall from 7 April 7 to 13 April.
Divisional SME product fair in Barisal and Rajshahi may be held in May or June, according to the sources in the SME foundation.
In each fair, some 50 to 55 small and medium entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to display and sell their products.