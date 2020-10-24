Sonamasjid land port operations remain suspended for 5-day

Activities of Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj remained suspended for five days at a stretch on the occasion of celebrating Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for the Hindu community, from Friday, reports BSS.

Towfikur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Sonamasjid Land Port Importer-Exporter Group, said activities of the country’s second largest land ports will resume on 28 October after the celebration as usual.

The vacation decision has been taken unanimously by business leaders of both the two countries, he added.

Assistant customs commissioner of the port Saifur Rahman, however, said the Sonamasjid immigration will remain open for the passport-holding passengers.