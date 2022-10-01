Local

Durga Puja: Hili land port closes for trade till 8 Oct

Prothom Alo English Desk
Hili land port
The export-import trade with India via Hili land port of Dinajpur district will remain suspended for eight days starting from Friday, on the occasion of Durga puja, the port authorities said.

However, activities of immigration department at the port will remain as usual during the vacation, reports UNB.

Hili Customs C&F Agents Association General Secretary Jamil Hossain Chalanto said the decision to suspend activities at the port for the eight days was taken in coordination with the Indian side, marking the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

After the break, export-import activities between the countries through the land port will resume on 8 October, he said.

Badiuzzaman, in-charge of Hili Immigration Checkpost, said the movement of travelers through the land port will continue as usual.

