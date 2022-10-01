Durga Puja: Hili land port closes for trade till 8 Oct

Hili Customs C&F Agents Association General Secretary Jamil Hossain Chalanto said the decision to suspend activities at the port for the eight days was taken in coordination with the Indian side, marking the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

After the break, export-import activities between the countries through the land port will resume on 8 October, he said.

Badiuzzaman, in-charge of Hili Immigration Checkpost, said the movement of travelers through the land port will continue as usual.