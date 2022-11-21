ABB dismisses ‘fake news’ about banking sector Taka liquidity

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) has ruled out “fake news” about the lack of liquidity in the banking system as there is enough liquidity in banks, reports news agency BSS.

“It is most disappointing to see different posts on social media about a so-called lack of taka liquidity in Bangladesh’s banking sector and about customers facing difficulty withdrawing cash from banks. These unfounded comments appear to be particularly targeted at the Bangladeshi expatriate diaspora to discourage them from remitting their savings to Bangladesh through legal banking channels,” said ABB chairman Selim RF Hussain on Sunday.