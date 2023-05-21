US key export destination, Saudi Arabia top remittance source

Bangladesh exported 86 per cent of the total exports worth USD 10.42 billion were manufactured garments, which amounted to 9.01 billion dollars. Besides, home textiles worth USD 310 million have been exported as well. The US is the destination for 21 per cent of readymade garments and 17.85 per cent of home textiles exported from Bangladesh.

Exports to the US market fell by 8 per cent in the first 10 months of the current fiscal due to global economic crisis. Yet as much as products worth USD 7.94 billion were exported to the country. Of this, readymade garment products accounted for USD 6.95 billion, which is nearly 18 per cent of the total readymade garments export from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been adopting various initiatives to boost exports of readymade garment products to non-traditional or new market for over a decade. Cash assistance is also being provided. Still, exports from other countries apart from the US, EU, UK and Canada did not exceed 15 per cent of the total apparel exports. Readymade garments worth USD 6.37 billion were exported to new countries in the previous fiscal. However, the imports of the US alone exceed the combined imports of the products by a margin of USD 2.64 billion.

The president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Farooq Hasan told Prothom Alo on Friday, "The US is a vital market for our readymade garment exports. The EU allows us to export any goods other than arms duty-free under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). That's why we currently export almost half of our readymade garment products to the EU. Even though the US does not give us GSP facility, 21 per cent of the apparel products go to the country. We are also trying to increase this.”

The US buyers have been moving their orders from China due to its trade rivalry with China. Again, Vietnam’s apparel exports to the US markets slowed due to the use of Chinese cotton. The purchase orders of these two countries are being transferred to Bangladesh. Referring to this data, Farooq Hasan said, "Bangladesh and US politicians have been talking over various things recently. It is their private matter. We will continue our business. The US is still the biggest market for our readymade garment products.”