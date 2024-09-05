Taskforce to be formed to bring back laundered money: Salehuddin

Adviser to the interim government on the ministries of finance, commerce, science and technology Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Thursday said the government will form a taskforce to recover laundered money.

"Action has been taken against default loans . . . banks with issues are being reorganised, and the liquidity problem was addressed by the governor," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with representatives of buying houses at his secretariat office in the city.

Salehuddin, however, mentioned that prices of essential goods will decrease within a few months.

When asked about the visible reforms since he took office, the finance adviser said, "Of course, there have been visible changes as many things are evident."