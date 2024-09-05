Taskforce to be formed to bring back laundered money: Salehuddin
Adviser to the interim government on the ministries of finance, commerce, science and technology Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Thursday said the government will form a taskforce to recover laundered money.
"Action has been taken against default loans . . . banks with issues are being reorganised, and the liquidity problem was addressed by the governor," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with representatives of buying houses at his secretariat office in the city.
Salehuddin, however, mentioned that prices of essential goods will decrease within a few months.
When asked about the visible reforms since he took office, the finance adviser said, "Of course, there have been visible changes as many things are evident."
Regarding trade and commerce, the adviser said, "We have reduced the duty on potatoes and onions, and instructions have been given to ensure their supply."
He also talked about monitoring kitchen markets, supplies and prices.
Earlier on Thursday, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) reduced taxes on the import of onions and potatoes to increase supply and curb rising prices.
The customs authority lowered the tariff on onion imports to 5 per cent and on potatoes to 15 per cent, which will remain effective until 30 November.
"The NBR expects that the prices of both items will come to tolerable levels following the reduction in import duties," said the revenue authority in a statement.