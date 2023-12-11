12b dollars from exports not received yet 

In the outgoing fiscal 2022-23, approximately USD 12 billion from product exports did not return to Bangladesh, according to a report published by Bangladesh Bank. Additionally, the report indicates that USD 90 million from service exports did not come into the country.

The report further details that although the value of exported goods in the fiscal year 2022-23 was nearly USD 30 million less than the previous fiscal year (2021-22), the overall exports increased by USD 3.48 billion.

Official data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) states that the export of goods in the financial year 2022-23 amounted to USD 55.56 billion. However, Bangladesh Bank confirmed that the actual export income received by the country was USD 43.57 billion. This suggests that USD 11.99 billion from the total exports of that fiscal year did not return to the country.